The Bleeding Edge: 5/6/2024

This month will begin with a moderately well-balanced offering of new announcements and previously reported events. The latter category involves two venues:
- The Lab will present adventurous two-set programs on both Thursday and Friday evenings.
- The Center for New Music has also planned two programs, but both of them will take place on Saturday at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively.
Where the remaining events are concerned, there will be two familiar venues. Specifics are as follows:
Friday, May 10, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: This week’s installment of Other Dimensions in Sound, curated by reed player David Boyce, will feature two sets, each involving a different combo. The first of these will be the Evidence Trio, whose members are Kersti Abrams, playing alto saxophone, flute, and mbira, Andrew Joron on theremin, and bassist Michael Wilcox. This will be followed by the Diaspora Focii Collective, which is led by guitarist Mika Pontecorvo, who also works with electronics. The group also includes Abrams, playing her same variety of instruments. The other members of the group are Jaroba on bass clarinet and tenor saxophone, bassist Elijah Pontecorvo, and Mike Villarreal on drums.
Friday, May 10, and Saturday, May 11, 8 p.m., Audium: The Depths is a new multichannel sound composition and installation by Dave Shaff. He describes the sonorities as follows: “[L]iquid drips & drops land on sluggish synth drones. Horns improvise saturated melodies while flying above you. Wind whips at your front and back. A contrabass tickles your feet.”
Audium is located at 1616 Bush Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. City Box Office has created a Web page for purchasing tickets. General admission (including the option for wheelchair accessibility) will be $30 with a $20 rate for students. A limited number of pay-what-you-can tickets will also be available.
Sunday, May 12, 5 p.m., Glen Park Station Bar: The venue will host a live album release show. The album, released by Edgetone Records, is the second in a series called FutureJazz. This one documents a live performance at the Cadillac Hotel, which took place last year. The musicians on this album, E. Doctor Smith and Peter McKibben, will be on hand to perform tracks from the album. They will be joined by Laura Austin Wiley. The bar is located at 2816 Diamond Street. There will be no charge for admission, but the bartenders tend to assume that anyone entering will be a customer!
