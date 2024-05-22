Trinity Alps in San Francisco (so to speak)

This year’s poster for the Trinity Alps Chamber Music Festival showing the schedule of all performances (from the Festival home page)
This summer the Trinity Alps Chamber Music Festival will celebrate its fourteenth season. While the focus of the festival involves concerts in Trinity County and Humboldt County, the season has regularly concluded with the performers bringing their repertoire to San Francisco. This year that final offering will take place at Monument SF, 140 9th Street in SoMa, on Friday, July 26, beginning at 7:30 pm. Since that repertoire has not yet been finalized, program specifics are not yet available.
This year, however, there will also be a special event prior to the launch of the Festival. This will be an Online Watch Party, making it as accessible to those of us in San Francisco as anywhere else connected to cyberspace. This will be a livestream of the world premiere of “Hyampom,” composed by Sam Reider on a commission supported by Louise Cogan in memory of her husband Michael, who was an enthusiastic and generous supporter of the festival. The title is named after a village in Trinity County, and the music is based on the composer’s childhood memories of visiting that area. Keeping in mind the Trinity Alps musicians, Reider scored “Hyampom” for fourteen instruments, including strings, woodwinds, piano, and accordion.
The performance will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 6. Streaming will be enabled through Zoom. There will be no charge for viewing, but Zoom has created a Web page for registration prior to establishing the connection.
No comments:
Post a Comment