Meg Okura and KevinHays: Debut Duo Album

Meg Okura and Kevin Hays (photograph by Tracy Yang, courtesy of AMT Public Relations)
This Friday will see the release of Lingering, a debut album for the duo of violinist Meg Okura and pianist Kevin Hays. As is often the case, Bandcamp has already created the Web page for this album and is accepting pre-orders. That Web page is particularly informative, since it includes an extended essay by jazz historian Scott Yanow.
Okura was classically trained at the Juilliard School; but, after she acquired all the appropriate degrees, she shifted her attention to jazz. Her “education in the field” then emerged through performances with musicians such as Lee Konitz, Michael Brecker, and Tom Harrell. Hays’ experiences, on the other hand, have included performing for the likes of Sonny Rollins, Joshua Redman, and Chris Potter.
One would have thought that the meeting of Okura and Hays would have sent sparks flying at first sight. However, after listening to this album several times, I have encountered nary a fizzle. Mind you, Okura’s technique is impressive; and there is no arguing over the acuity of her sense of pitch. Indeed, both performers have a solid command of their respective instruments.
What is lacking, though, is inventiveness. Where there is no end of opportunities for sharp edges, one encounters little more than bland familiar tropes. This is just not the sort of music, composed or improvised, that gets the juices flowing.
No comments:
Post a Comment