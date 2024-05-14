Outsound Presents: June, 2024

Next month Outsound Presents will return to its usual plan of three performances. Two of them will be LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) New Music Series events; and between them will be the monthly SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series program on a Sunday evening. As regular readers probably know by now, LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, just off the corner of Sixth Street and across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. Admission is on a sliding scale between $10 and $20. The SIMM Series concerts take place at the Musicians Union, located in SoMa at 116 9th Street. Admission is again on a sliding scale, this time between $10 and $25. Program specifics are as follows:
Wednesday, June 5, 8 p.m.: The first LSG concert will be a two-set evening; but, as of this writing, the second set has not yet been finalized. The first set will be taken by greying, a one-person (female) band, performing on piano with input from eight-track tape cassettes. The band (such as it is) describes its repertoire as post-rock-folk.
Sunday, June 9, 7:30 p.m.: The SIMM Series program will also have two sets. The first of these will be the Moxie trio, consisting of members of Noertker’s Moxie. The leader is bassist Bill Noertker. He will be joined by wind player Annelise Zamula and drummer Eli Knowles. The title of the second set is “Weird Excursions,” which will be performed by the Tri-Cornered Tent Show.
Wednesday, June 19, 8 p.m.: The second LSG event will also be a two-set evening. The first set will be taken by Skullkrusher, which is the performing name that Philip Everett takes when working with his electronic gear. He will be joined by Toni Pope, who was trained as an opera singer here in San Francisco. The second set will be taken by guitarist Michael Mersereau, an alumnus of both the California College of the Arts and Mills College, who specializes in electroacoustic music.
