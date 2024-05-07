Change of Conductor This Week at SFS

Conductor Gemma New (photograph by Ray Cox, courtesy of SFS)
Yesterday morning the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) announced that conductor Marta Gardolińska, scheduled to make her debut, regretfully had to withdraw due to a family illness. She will be replaced by Gemma New, who will be making her debut in the Orchestral Series but had previously conducted two programs during the 2019 summer season at the Frost Amphitheater on the Stanford University campus. The program will remain the same, and cellist Pablo Ferrández will still be the soloist in Edward Elgar’s Opus 85 cello concerto in E minor. The program will begin with Grażyna Bacewicz’ “Overture;” and the second half of the program will be devoted entirely to Felix Mendelssohn’s Opus 56 symphony in A minor, his third, known by many as the “Scottish.”
This program will be given only two performances in Davies Symphony Hall on Friday, May 10, at 7:30 pm., and on Sunday, May 12, at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at prices from $25 to $150. They may be purchased online through hyperlinks on the event page for this concert. They are also being sold at the Davies Symphony Hall Box Office. The entrance (for both the Box Office and the concert hall) is on the south side of MTT Way (formerly Grove Street), located between Franklin Street and Van Ness Avenue.
