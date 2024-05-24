Kronos to Present Ninth Festival Next Month

Once again, the Kronos Quartet is making plans for its annual music festival. As in the past, the event will be held at the SFJAZZ Center; and it will be organized around three concert performances. These will take place between Thursday, June 20, and Saturday, June 22. There will also be a screening of the documentary A Thousand Thoughts on Sunday, June 23, with Kronos giving a “live” performance of the music.
Kronos Quartet members Hank Dutt, John Sherba, David Harrington, and Paul Wiancko (courtesy of Mona Baroudi)
This is a special year in that it marks the quartet’s 50th anniversary. However, it will also mark the final performances to be given by violinist John Sherba and violist Hank Dutt. That means that cellist Paul Wiancko and leader David Harrington will be recruiting two new members, hopefully in time to pursue next season’s activities and commitments.
Kronos has created a single Web page with up-to-date information summarizing performances, all of which will take place in Minor Auditorium. It is structured with a series of four tabs for the three evening concerts and the documentary screening. There are two additional tabs, one for two Kronos Labs events and the other for Ellen Reid’s free SOUNDWALK installation in Golden Gate Park.
Ticketing will again be handled by the SFJAZZ Center on a performance-by-performance basis. There will be reserved seating for all three of the evening concerts with prices ranging from $25 to $75. Tickets may also be purchased by calling 866-920-5299 or by visiting the Box Office on the ground floor of the SFJAZZ Center. The SFJAZZ Center is located at 201 Franklin Street, on the northwest corner of Fell Street.
