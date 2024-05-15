Choices for June 7–9, 2024

The next “busy weekend” will be the first full weekend in next month. As usual, there will be the usual breadth of diversity; and, in at least one case, that will involve a single event. As in the past, specifics will be ordered according to when the respective events begin as follows:
Friday and Saturday, June 7-8, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, June 9, 2 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall: Music Director Esa-Pekka Salonen will return to the podium of the San Francisco Symphony. Each half of the program will consist of a single selection, a ballet and an opera. The program will begin with “Ma mère l’Oye” (Mother Goose), a one-act ballet set to music by Maurice Ravel. That score was an extended version of a suite of five pieces for four hands on one keyboard, composed as music to be performed by children. As might be expected, the ballet version has far richer sonorities; but the music is still structured around a sequence of fairy tales. Choreography will be provided by Alonzo King and performed by his Alonzo King LINES Ballet. The second half of the program will be Arnold Schoenberg’s one-act opera, his Opus 17 “Erwartung,” consisting of four scenes and a single soprano vocalist. This involves a very dark narrative, which will be staged by Peter Sellars. The soprano will be Mary Elizabeth Williams, making her Orchestral Series debut.
As most readers probably know by now, Davies is located at 201 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of Grove Street. (The entrance to both the Box Office and the hall itself is on the south side of Grove.) Tickets are available online through a Web page. Ticket prices range from $39 to $169. Note that, because of the staged performances, seating will not be available in the Terraces.
Friday and Saturday, June 7–8, 7:30 p.m., War Memorial Opera House: Each of these dates will present a different opera in the current San Francisco Opera repertoire; details about the operas (including venue specifics and prices) may be found on the Web pages for Innocence (on Friday) and The Magic Flute (on Saturday).
Friday, June 7, 8 p.m., The Lab: As is often the case at this venue, the program will be a two-set performance. Composer Stefan Maier is based in Vancouver. His compositions (as well as installations and performances) examine emergent and historical sound technologies as tools for speculation. HIs inspirations are the unceded, traditional territories of the xʷməθkwəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skwxwú7mesh (Squamish), and Səl̓ílwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations. The second set will be taken by Michael Masaru Flora, whose works tend to be multidisciplinary in the form of large scale installation and performance.
Admission will be $17 for tickets purchased in advance through the event page. Entry at the door will be $15. As usual, members are entitled to free or discounted admission. The Lab is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street, a short walk east from the intersection with Mission Street, which serves BART and both north-south and east-west Muni buses.
Saturday, June 8, 7:30 p.m., Heron Arts: One Found Sound will wrap of its season by throwing a party. This year they have given this event a self-referential title NOW! That’s What I Call A GALA! Their usual classical bill of fare will take a back seat with a program organized primarily around the greatest hits from the late nineties and the first decades of this new century. General admission will be $45 with $125 for VIP admission. The VIP perquisites include light bites and appetizers and opportunities to meet and greet members of the orchestra. A Web page has been created to serve as the shopping cart for tickets. There is also a Web page that serves as the entry point for the entire gala. Heron Arts is located in SOMA at 7 Heron Street, which is on the northeast side of 8th Street between Folsom Street and Harrison Street.
Sunday, June 9, 4 p.m., Ruth Williams Opera House: The Left Coast Chamber Ensemble (LCCE) will conclude their season a program entitled Pathways: Florence Price Piano Quintet. As might be guessed, the program will begin with the Price quintet in A minor. This will be followed by “Klatka Still” by David Sanford. The program will then conclude with the world premiere performance of “New Miniature,” a duo for double bass and bass clarinet composed by Chris Castro, currently the Pathways Mentor for LCCE. The Ruth Williams Opera House is located at 4705 3rd Street and is easily accessible by the Third Street trolley. Unfortunately, as of this writing, the Web site for purchasing tickets is defective. Those interested in attending this performance will probably benefit from calling 415-617-5223.
Sunday, June 9, 4 p.m., Star of the Sea Church: This will be the latest performance by Slavyanka, a chorus based in San Francisco, which takes the old Russian name of what we now call the Russian River. Program details have not yet been announced. However, the composers contributing to the program will be Irina Denisova, Dragana Velickovic, Iryna Alexsiychuk, Dobrinka Tabakova, and Ljubica Marić. The venue is located in the Sunset at 4420 Geary Boulevard. General admission will be $25, and those age eighteen and younger will be admitted for free. Tickets (including the free ones) may be acquired through the Web page for this event.
Sunday, June 9, 4 p.m., St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: San Francisco Choral Artists will conclude its season with a program entitled Birds & Bees & Dirty Knees: A Garden Tribute. The program will include world premiere performances by Eric Tuan and Balázs Kecskés D., along with the winning candidate in the New Voices Project. Many other composers will be represented on this program, the most familiar of them being Johannes Brahms. A Web page has been created for online ticket purchase, which may be chosen by the purchaser. Tickets at the door will be $15 for those under the age of 30, $30 for seniors, and $35 for all others. As most readers probably know by now, the church is located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street.
