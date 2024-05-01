San Francisco Philharmonic Coming to Herbst

Poster for the concert being discussed (from its Facebook Events Web page)
According to my records, the last time I tried to announce a performance by the San Francisco Philharmonic, led by is Founder and Music Director Jessica Bejarano, was in March of 2020; and, thanks to COVID, that concert never took place. Since that time, I have experienced radio silence from the group, which was only broken at the end of last month. The orchestra now announces its concerts through Groupmuse, which I am now set up to track by virtue of my need to follow other performers.
Yesterday afternoon, Groupmuse put up a Web page announcing that, towards the end of this month, the San Francisco Philharmonic will be performing in Herbst Theatre. The major work on the program will be Felix Mendelssohn’s third symphony, known to many (including those familiar with the ballets of George Balanchine) as the “Scottish.” The program will, with one addition, follow the usual overture-concerto-symphony format. The overture will be the one for the five-act opera Ruslan and Lyudmila, composed by Mikhail Glinka. The “concerto” will be the single movement “Romance” in the key of F minor, the orchestrated version of music originally composed for violin and piano by Antonín Dvořák. (The violin soloist has not yet been announced.) The program will include the “Phaéton” tone poem by Camille Saint-Saëns.
Tickets for this performance are on sale for $17, and they may be purchased through the Groupmuse Web page for this event. “Supermusers” will be able to purchase tickets for $12. The performance will take place in Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 25. Ticket sales through Groupmuse will close at noon on Friday, May 24. Seating will be general admission (first come first served). Tickets may be collected at the Box Office in the lobby.
