SFCMP: Premieres from 3 Emerging Composers

Readers may recall that, earlier this season, the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players (SFCMP), led by Artistic Director Eric Dudley, presented two showcases to present beneficiaries of the ARTZenter Institute's Emerging Composer Program. Works by three of those composers have now been selected, and SFCMP will present a program giving all three of them their respective world premieres. In addition each composer will receive a $3000 grant from the ARTZenter Institute, along with the funds for travel to attend this concert, as well as accommodations in San Francisco.
Ben Rieke, one of the three composers whose music will be performed by SFCMP (from the event page for the performance)
The three works on the program will be as follows:
- Craig Peaslee: Her Dress Waves
- Cole Reyes: Snap
- Ben Rieke: Not Another Word
Dudley will conduct the SFCMP musicians in Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12. There will be no charge for admission.
