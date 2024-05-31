The Lab to Host Brutal Sound Effects Festival

The Brutal Sound Effects Festival was launched in 1995 at Klub Kommode. Located on 16th Street, the venue was, in its time, a space available for “underground” performances. These became “occasional” (rather than annual) events, which have migrated from one venue to another and, at least since July of 2018 (if not earlier), have found The Lab to serve as an accommodating host. True to its name, it has inspired similar concert series, one most familiar to readers probably being G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S, which seems to have established a monthly home at the Center for New Music.
Poster design for the next Brutal Sound Effects Festival (from the The Lab event page)
Meanwhile, the Brutal Sound Effects Festival is still going strong; and, at the end of next month, The Lab will host installment #97. The spirit of the poster for this concert, shown above, provides some visual cues as to the sort of listening experience one should expect. Actuary will be visiting from Los Angeles. Collision Stories is a quartet of performers, at least some of whom are likely to be familiar to regular readers: Mason Jones, Michael Gendreau, Jorge Bachman, and Bryan Day. Other sets will be taken by R.K. Faulhaber, Anti Matter, Fletcher Pratt, Famous Techno, Compression of the Chest Cavity Miracle (performing with Syrnx, which is Yasi Perera on a Buchla synthesizer), and Earth Jerks.
For those that do not already know, The Lab is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street, a short walk east from the intersection with Mission Street, which serves BART and both north-south and east-west Muni buses. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 29. Admission will be $13 for tickets purchased in advance through the event page. Entry at the door will be $15. As usual, no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
