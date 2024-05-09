Sunset Music and Arts: June, 2024

Next month tends to be “transitional.” On the one hand it sees the conclusion of several subscription series. However, as the month draws to a close, summer offerings, such as the Merola Opera Program, begin to get under way. This year Sunset Music and Arts will be “first out of the gate” with two distinctively diverse programs, both beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday evenings.
For those not familiar with this concert series, it takes place at the Incarnation Episcopal Church, which is located in the Sunset at 1750 29th Avenue. General admission is $25 with a $20 rate for students and seniors. Tickets may be purchased online through Eventbrite. Specifics are as follows, including hyperlinks for the purchase of tickets:
June 1: The month will begin with a recital by violinist Kenneth Renshaw, accompanied at the piano by Keisuke Nakagoshi. His program has not yet been finalized, but the major offering will be Edward Elgar’s Opus 82 duo sonata. This will be preceded by Sergei Prokofiev’s Opus 35bis set of five “Melodies.” These were originally conceived as vocalized “songs without words” in his Opus 35. The remainder of the program remains to be announced.
Spruce Ritual musicians Nazan Aktas, Lucian Kano Balmer, Josh Mellinger, and Will Marsh (from the Sunsen Music and Arts online Calendar)
June 22: Spruce Ritual is an ensemble conceived and led by violinist Lucian Kano Balmer to explore relations between the western classical tradition and Hindustani music. The group released its first album, Spruce Ritual: The Way The Evening Speaks, in February of 2023; and, presumably, the Sunset program will include selections from this album. The other members of the ensemble are Charith Premawardhana on viola, cellist Nazan Aktas (who studied at the Ali Akbar College of Music), Will Marsh, who doubles on sitar and guitar, and tabla player Josh Mellinger.
