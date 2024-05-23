SFGMC to Perform with SFS next Month in Davies

A few of the SFGMC members (from the event page on the SFS Web site)
The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus (SFGMC) first performed with the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) in 1995. However, they began to arrange annual concerts in 2022; and tickets were sold out both in that year and in 2023. For its third annual concert, SFGMC will present a newly commissioned work for chorus and orchestra composed by Dominick DiOrio. San Francisco composer David Conte will contribute to the program with “Elegy for Matthew.” Turning back to the preceding century, there will also be a performance of the cycle by Ralph Vaughan Williams entitled Five Mystical Songs. There will also be a “pops” side to the program with selections such as “True Colors,” “What a Wonderful World,” and “Cut to the Feeling.” The conductor for this performance will be SFGMC Artistic Director Jacob Stensberg.
This performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18. As most readers will expect, it will take place in Davies Symphony Hall, which is located at 201 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of Grove Street. (The entrance to both the Box Office and the hall itself is on the south side of Grove.) Tickets are available online through a Web page. Ticket prices range from $20 to $139. Since the chorus will be performing with a full orchestral ensemble, they will be situated in the Terrace section, meaning that audience seating will not be available there.
