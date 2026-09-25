Alchemist Quintet Coming to Bird & Beckett

Alchemist Quintet members John Kiskaddon, Michele Walther, Michael Gold, and Ted Burik (possibly from their performance at Mr. Tipple’s Jazz Club in May of 2024)
According to my archives, the last time I wrote about the Alchemist Quintet was at the end of last year. That was shortly after the release of their Ghost Radio CD. At that time I described the quintet at “somewhat unconventional, primarily due to the presence of violinist Michele Walther on the front line. Since then, there has been a change in personnel. There is still a saxophonist on the front line; but Michael Gold has replaced Doug Pet. Like Pet, Gold will play both tenor and soprano instruments. The rhythm section, on the other hand, remains the same: John Kiskaddon on piano, bassist Ted Burik, and Greg German on drums.
The combo will perform at Bird & Beckett Books and Records. Those familiar with Bleeding Edge articles probably know by now that the bookstore is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station for both Muni and BART. This will be a single-set performance, taking place one week from today on Friday, October 2. Things will begin at 7:30 p.m. and last for about two hours. What may be different from the Bleeding Edge performances is that admission will be a cover charge of $25 with a $10 fee for students.
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