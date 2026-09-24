Nicholas Phan to Launch SFP Art of Song Series

Composer Shawn Okpebholo (photograph by Gregory Schreck, from an WEKU Web page from May 28, 2024, for an interview with the composer)
In a little less than a month’s time, San Francisco Performances (SFP) will begin its Art of Song series with a recital by tenor Nicholas Phan, accompanied at the piano by Myra Huang. They have prepared a program entitled Fellow Citizens. The program will feature the latest song cycle by Shawn Okpebholo, The Beautiful. Phan and Huang gave this composition its world premiere performance this past summer at Tanglewood. This will be the newest work on the program, performed along with four other Okpebholo compositions. The earliest works on the program will be three songs by Franz Schubert. They will be performed in chronological order as follows: “Der Wanderer” (D. 649), “Pilgerweise” (D. 789), and “Der Wanderer an den Mond” (D. 870). Between these “bookends” will be a diversity of songs about home.
This performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 22. The venue will be Herbst Theatre, which is located in the heart of the Civic Center at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. Ticket prices are $75, $65, and $55; and a Web page has been created for online purchases. Because this is the first program, there is also a Web page for purchasing tickets for all three of the recitals in the series.
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