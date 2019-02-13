Adobe Books: February and March, 2019

Benjamin Ethan Tinker has announced his plans for the two concerts he has organized at Adobe Books for both this month and the next. As usual, these will be three-set evenings of live performances of highly adventurous music. Performances take place on Fridays, beginning at 7:30 p.m. and running until about 10 p.m. As usual, Tinker provides little information about the performers beyond useful URLs. Here are the specific dates and the hyperlinked performers:
February 15: Michael James Tapscott; Yea-Ming Chen; Andrew Cervantes
March 15: 3 Leafs; Joel St. Julien; Rod Barriga
Adobe Books is located at 3130 24th Street in the Mission between South Van Ness Avenue and Folsom Street. The gig is free. However, donations will go directly to the performing artists and are strongly encouraged. At past events Adobe has provided free refreshments to those who make a book purchase of $6 or more, and it is likely that the managers of the book store will maintain this effort to encourage reading their offerings.
