Annual SFCO Fundraising Gala Goes Latin

Poster design for the annual SFCO Gala (courtesy of SFCO)
The title of this year’s thirteenth annual fundraising Gala for the San Francisco Chamber Orchestra (SFCO) will be Two to Tango – Classical Meets Latin! For the performance portion of the evening, SFCO will provide music for tango dancers Mirabai Commer and Count Glover. Do not be surprised if guitars and bandoneons join the ensemble. The performance will be followed by a dinner featuring the cuisine of South America. As usual, the evening will begin with a “Bubbly Reception” with hors d’oeuvres to supplement the champagne. Guests will be invited to participate in a silent auction while enjoying their “bites and bubbly.” The dinner will be followed by a live auction and dancing. Cocktail attire will be appropriate for this event.
Festivities will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 23. The venue will be The St. Regis San Francisco, located at 125 3rd Street in the SOMA District, adjoining the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Until March 1, tickets will be on sale at the Early Bird rate of $275 for a single ticket, $550 for a couple, and ten-person tables for $3500, $5500, and $6000. After March 1 the rates will go up to $300, $600, $4000, and $6000, respectively. There will also be a Musicians Professional Rate of $175. A greatergiving Web page has been created for all purchases. The form also allows for all additional donations, including those to the Fund-A-Need program. This Web page will be closed at the end of Friday, March 22.
