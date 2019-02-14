Chanticleer to Continue Season Next Month

The members of Chanticleer (photograph by Lisa Kohler, courtesy of Brenden Guy Media)
Following a highly successful eleven-concert European tour across eight countries, Chanticleer will return home to present the next concert in its subscription season. Entitled Spacious Skies, the program will showcase a vast panorama of American choral repertoire spanning three centuries. The composers to be represented will reach back to colonial times with William Billings and extend forward to include living composers such as Ned Rorem, Steven Stucky, Steven Sametz, Richard Hageman, Matthew Brown, and Mason Bates. The second half of the program will shift to “pops” arrangements of popular, jazz, and gospel offerings.
The San Francisco performances of Spacious Skies will take place at 7:30 p.m on Saturday, March 16. The venue will be the Concert Hall of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. The building is located at 50 Oak Street, between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street, a short walk from the Van Ness Muni station.Ticket prices will be $60 for Premiere seating, $50 for Preferred seating, and $20 for General Admission. All tickets are being sold online through a City Box Office event page.
