Concerts at the Cadillac will Host Amy Stephens

Pianist Amy Stephens (from an Old First Concerts event page)
According to my records, I have not heard anything about the Concerts at the Cadillac series since this past October. I am glad that the series is still going. This is the best source of free music performances in the Tenderloin District, making it one of our city’s richest assets for the widest audience diversity.
This month pianist and composer Amy Stephens will present a one-hour solo concert. Her background includes improvisatory approaches to both jazz and classical; and her scope of genres also includes ragtime, blues, world music, and more. When she gave an Old First Concerts recital in June of last year, the title of her program was The Art of Third Stream, a sincere effort to revisit a genre from the Sixties that never really caught on in either the jazz or the classical world. Also, as was announced this past December, she will be one of the performers in the Jazz/World Music Series being presented by Sunset Music and Arts, scheduled to give her recital on July 20.
Like all Concerts at the Cadillac events, this recital will begin at 12:30 p.m.; and it will take place on this coming Friday, February 8. The Cadillac Hotel is located at 380 Eddy Street, on the northeast corner of Leavenworth Street. All Concerts at the Cadillac events are presented without charge. The purpose of the series is to provide high-quality music to the residents of the hotel and the Tenderloin District; but all are invited to visit the venue that calls itself “The House of Welcome Since 1907.” The hotel lobby also “welcomes” the Patricia Walkup Memorial Piano, a fully-restored 1884 Steinway Model D Concert Grand, which, presumably, will be Stephens’ instrument for her performance.
