Marlboro Musicians Coming to Morrison Series

A Marlboro Music Festival performance (photograph by Marina Weber, from a WCRB Web page, courtesy of the Marlboro Music)
Musicians from Marlboro is a touring program created as an extension of the Marlboro Music Festival held every summer on the campus of Marlboro College in Vermont. The fifth concert in the 2018–2019 season of the Morrison Artists Series, presented by the College of Liberal and Creative Arts at San Francisco State University (SFSU), will present a quintet of Marlboro musicians participating in this season’s touring schedule. Collectively, these performers constitute a piano quintet: violinists Robin Scott and Tessa Lark, violist Kim Kashkashian, cellist Christopher Richter, and pianist Zoltán Fejérvári. However, the program they have prepared will not require them to play as a single group.
The “main attraction” of the event will be of local interest. The group will present the world premiere of a duo for violin and viola composed by Berkeley-based composer Ken Ueno. The more traditional selections on the program will be Joseph Haydn’s Hoboken XV/27 piano trio in C major, a serenade by Zoltán Kodály for two violins and viola, and Maurice Ravel’s 1914 piano trio in A minor, one of the outstanding pieces of chamber music composed during the twentieth century.
This concert will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 10. It will be held in the McKenna Theatre, which is in the Creative Arts Building at SFSU, a short walk from the SFSU Muni stop at the corner of 19th Avenue and Holloway Avenue. Tickets are free but advance registration is highly desirable. Reservations may be made, beginning on February 17, through the event page for this concert. As usual, there will be a pre-concert talk. On this occasion it will be presented by the entire group, and it will begin at 2 p.m. in Knuth Hall.
