SFCO to Continue Mainstage Series with Opera

Portrait of George Frideric Handel attributed to Balthasar Denner (painted between 1726 and 1728, from Wikimedia Commons, public domain)
This month the San Francisco Chamber Orchestra (SFCO) will present the third of the four performances in the Mainstage Concerts series of its 2018–2019 season. The program will constitute the group’s first venture into Baroque opera with a performance of George Frideric Handel’s HWV 49 two-act opera Acis and Galatea. Described by the author of its Wikipedia page as “the pinnacle of pastoral opera in England,” HWV 49 is far more polymorphic than a simple romance about a shepherd’s love. The libretto by John Gay (and possibly others) provides comic elements for the most menacing of the characters (Polyphemus); and the overall narrative culminates in a tragic conclusion.
All this deserves a quick synopsis of the plot, whose origins can be found in the thirteenth book of Ovid’s Metapmorphoses. Acis is the shepherd, who is in love with Galatea, a water nymph. Damon, one of the “comic” characters, is a fellow shepherd, who provides advice to both of the lovers. However, the giant Polyphemus also desires Galatea and crushes Acis with a boulder in a jealous rage. Galatea then uses her powers to transform Acis into an enchanted river that will be her home for all of eternity.
These four characters will be realized by vocal soloists. Soprano Natalie Image will take the role of Galatea, complemented by tenor Isaiah Bell as Acis (originally composed for alto castrato). Damon will sung by tenor Kevin Gino, and the role of Polyphemus will be assumed by bass Alex Rosen. Choral resources will be provided by the San Francisco Choral Artists under the direction of Magen Solomon.
The San Francisco performance of this program will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 22. The venue will be Herbst Theatre, which is located at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the northwest corner of McAllister Street. As is always the case, there is no admission charge for all SFCO Main Stage Concerts. Seating for members will begin at 6:30 p.m. Doors will then open for everyone at 7:15 p.m., at which time member seating cannot be guaranteed. Early arrival is highly recommended.
