The Bleeding Edge: 2/18/2019

It looks as if this will be a relatively quiet week. Of the five events of note in San Francisco, three have already been taken into account:
- The two-set evening shared by Lucrecia Dalt and Aaron Dilloway at The Lab on February 22
- The San Francisco-Munich Trio, bassoonist Friedrich Edelmann and cellist Rebecca Rust, joined by organist and pianist Tom Flesher, presenting the next Chamber Music offering for Sunset Music and Arts on February 23
- Pamela Z joining the San Francisco Conservatory of Music Chamber Orchestra, led by Steven Schick, to premiere a new work for voice, electronic, and chamber orchestra on February 24
The remaining two events are presented by the “usual suspects” as follows:
Wednesday, February 20, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: It looks like this month’s installment in the series of experimental performances will consist entirely of solo sets. That will definitely be the case for Kim Nucci, Andy Puls, and Julia Mazawa. In all likelihood the set taken by Mr. Hungry & The Gnawing Sensations will also be a solo act.
The Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight at 552 Haight Street. Doors will open at 7:45 p.m. to enable the first set to begin at 8 p.m. sharp. Admission will be $5.
Thursday, February 21, 8:15 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery (LSG): This week the Outsound Presents LSG Creative Music Series will host a three-set evening. The first two sets will be solo improvisations, Andrew Jamieson on piano followed by Matt Ingalls on clarinet. The final set will present saxophonist Kim Nucci’s second gig this week. This time she will be part of an improvising trio, whose other members are Shanna Sordahl (cello and electronics) and Amy Reed (guitar and voice). LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is on a sliding scale between $8 and $15.
