A Benefit for the San Francisco Musical Fund Society

Once again the Episcopal Church of St. John the Evangelist will be hosting a benefit concert. This time the beneficiary will be the San Francisco Musical Fund Society. Proceeds will support a grant program that aids young musicians in the Bay Area in their educational pursuits. This year has seen a record number of grants distributed to both young individuals and music education institutions. In these times of cutbacks in funding for the arts, such benefit events become more and more crucial. The concert will be given by the three string players in the iO Piano Quartet, violinist Virginia Price, violist Thomas Elliott, and cellist Victoria Ehrlich. They will play Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 988 “Goldberg” variations in the arrangement for string trio prepared by Dmitry Sitkovetsky in 1984.
The performance will take place this Monday, September 16, at 7 p.m. The church is located in the Mission at 1661 16th Street at the corner of Julian Street, between Mission Street and Valencia Street. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The recommend donation will be $20, with a $10 amount for seniors and students. Reservations will be made through an RSVP to an electronic mail address, with a reply sent as confirmation.
No comments:
Post a Comment