Plans for Chamber Music Played by SFS Musicians

At the end of this month, the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) will launch its annual Chamber Music Concert Series. Over the course of the 2019–20 season, there will be five chamber music recitals in Davies Symphony Hall, all taking place on Sunday afternoons at 2 p.m. Almost all of the performers are SFS members, but several familiar guest artists join the players when the instrumentation includes piano. In addition, the first concert will include a special guest appearance by cellist Oliver Herbert, who will have just completed his performances of Joseph Haydn’s Hoboken VIIb/2 concerto in D major during this week’s subscription concerts. Here is the basic summary of who will be playing what on which dates:
André Previn
Trio for Piano, Oboe, and Bassoon (1994)
Russ deLuna oboe
Rob Weir bassoon
Britton Day piano
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
Clarinet Quintet in F-sharp minor, Opus 10
Florin Parvulescu violin
Diane Nicholeris violin
Gina Cooper viola
David Goldblatt cello
Steve Sanchez clarinet
Ron Minor
Tutrovio II
Nick Platoff trombone
Wayne Roden viola
Amos Yang cello
Daniel Smith bass
Antonín Dvořák
String Sextet in A major, Opus 48
Helen Kim violin
Amy Hiraga violin
Jonathan Vinocour viola
Matthew Young viola
Peter Wyrick cello
Oliver Herbert cello
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Serenade No. 12 for winds in C minor, K. 388
Bruce Roberts horn
Jessica Valeri horn
James Button oboe
Pamela Smith oboe
Jerome Simas clarinet
Carey Bell clarinet
Stephen Paulson bassoon
Rob Weir bassoon
Dmitri Shostakovich
Five Pieces for Violin, Viola, and Piano (arrangements by Lev Atovmian of other Shostakovich compositions)
Katie Kadarauch viola
Matthew Young viola
Elizabeth Schumann piano
Ludwig van Beethoven
String Quartet No. 15 in A minor, Opus 132
Dan Carlson violin
Melissa Kleinbart violin
Jonathan Vinocour viola
Amos Yang cello
Maurice Ravel
Duo Sonata for Violin and Cello
Dan Carlson violin
Amos Yang cello
Giovanni Bottesini
Concerto in A major for Two Basses
Scott Pingel bass
Daniel Smith bass
Amy Zanrosso piano
Charles Martin Loeffler
Two Rhapsodies for Oboe, Viola and Piano
James Button oboe
Jonathan Vinocour viola
Keisuke Nakagoshi piano
Robert Muczynski
Fantasy Trio for Clarinet, Cello and Piano, Opus 26
Jerome Simas clarinet
David Goldblatt cello
Marc Shapiro piano
Malcolm Arnold
Suite Bourgeoise
Robin McKee flute
James Button oboe
Britton Day piano
Gideon Klein
String Trio
Raushan Akhmedyarova violin
Adam Smyla viola
Barbara Bogatin cello
Hans Krása
Passacaglia and Fugue
Raushan Akhmedyarova violin
Adam Smyla viola
Barbara Bogatin cello
Hans Krása
Tanz
Raushan Akhmedyarova violin
Adam Smyla viola
Barbara Bogatin cello
Johannes Brahms
Trio for Horn, Violin and Piano in E-flat major, Opus 40
David Chernyavsky violin
Daniel Hawkins horn
Asya Gulua piano
Bryce Dessner
Murder Ballades
Wyatt Underhill violin
Tim Day flute
Jerome Simas clarinet
Margaret Tait cello
Jacob Nissly percussion
Marc Shapiro piano
Louis Spohr
Double Quartet No. 1, Opus 65
John Chisholm violin
Diane Nicholeris violin
Chunming Mo violin
Kelly Leon-Pearce violin
Matthew Young viola
Gina Cooper viola
David Goldblatt cello
Carolyn McIntosh cello
Ernest Bloch
Concertino for Flute, Viola, and Piano
Robin McKee flute
Wayne Roden viola
Britton Day piano
Antonín Dvořák
Piano Trio No. 4, Opus 90 (Dumky)
David Chernyavsky violin
Sébastien Gingras cello
Asya Gulua piano
The ticket price for all seats is $40. Each date has a hyperlink to the event page on the SFS Web site from which tickets may be purchased online. Tickets may also be purchased by calling 415-864-6000 or by visiting the Davies Box Office, whose entrance is on the south side of Grove Street between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street. Flash must be enabled for online ticket purchases. The Box Office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and two hours prior to Sunday performances.
In addition, SFS Concertmaster Alexander Barantschik will curate the annual series of chamber music concerts held in the Gunn Theater of the Legion of Honor. There will be four of these programs, which will also take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoons. The concerts are held in partnership with the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, which has granted to Barantschik exclusive loan of the “David” Guarnerius del Gesu violin; and he will play that instrument at all of the programs. The summary for these programs and the performers is as follows:
Alexander Barantschik violin
Jonathan Vinocour viola
Peter Wyrick cello
Scott Pingel bass
Anton Nel piano
Johann Sebastian Bach
Sonata No. 3 in G minor for Viola da gamba and Harpsichord, BWV 1029
Johann Sebastian Bach
Sonata No. 3 in E major for Violin and Keyboard, BWV 1016
Franz Schubert
Piano Quintet in A major, D. 667 (Trout)
Alexander Barantschik violin
Yun Jie Liu viola
Peter Wyrick cello
Anton Nel piano
Claude Debussy
Sonata No. 1 in D minor for Cello and Piano
Francis Poulenc
Violin Sonata
Gabriel Fauré
Piano Quartet No. 1 in C minor
Alexander Barantschik violin
Peter Wyrick cello
Anton Nel piano
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Trio in E flat major, Opus 1, No.1
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Sonata in A major, K.331(300i)
Johannes Brahms
Piano Trio No.3 in C minor
Alexander Barantschik violin
Jonathan Vinocour viola
Peter Wyrick cello
Anton Nel piano
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Quartet in G minor, K. 478
Felix Mendelssohn
Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor
The ticket price for all of these concerts is $75. Each date again has a hyperlink to the event page on the SFS Web site from which tickets may be purchased online. Tickets may also be purchased by phone or by visiting the Davies Box Office.
