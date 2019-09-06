Black Cedar To Give a Morning Concert on Tuesday

Black Cedar has just announced the plans for its 2019 Fall Concert Tour. Regular readers probably know by now that this is the name of the rather unique trio consisting of flutist Kris Palmer (whose instrument is made of black wood), Steve Lin (playing a guitar made of cedar), and cellist Isaac Pastor-Chermak (whose instrument is neither black nor cedar). Since the San Francisco leg of the tour will be taking place this coming Tuesday, I felt it would be helpful to put out the word sooner rather than later.
The program that the trio will be playing throughout the entire tour is very similar to the one that they brought to the Main Branch of the San Francisco Public Library (SFPL) this past June. It will feature two of the three commissioned pieces performed at SFPL, “Tres Colores” by Javier Contreras, which explores the sonorous possibilities of the three instruments played by the trio, and “In The Spring” by Andre Gueziec. They will also revisit Niccolò Paganini’s terzetto for violin, cello, and guitar, with Palmer playing the violin part on her flute. The program will begin with the trio sonata from Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 1079, The Musical Offering, scored for flute, violin, and continuo. In this case the violin part will be played by Lin, with Palmer on flute and Pastor-Chermak providing continuo. The program will conclude with their own arrangement of Astor Piazzolla’s “Oblivion.”
This will be a late morning concert, beginning at 10:30 p.m. this coming Tuesday, September 10. The venue will be the Plaza Social Club at Rhoda Goldman Plaza, which is located at 2180 Post Street, which is near the northeast corner of Scott Street. Admission will be free, but all will be welcome to join the Plaza Social Club as members. Those wishing further information about the Club can call the Director at 415-449-3849.
