SFGC Announces 2019–2020 Season

Next month will see the beginning of the 2019–2020 concert season of the San Francisco Girls Chorus (SFGC). Once again, there will be four concerts, each with its own theme and its own distinct venue. Specifics are as follows:
Saturday, October 19, 7:30 p.m., St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Daring Sisters / Atrevidas Hermanas: This program will pay homage to the seventeenth-century Hieronymite nun Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz. She was based in Mexico and is remembered as a self-taught scholar and student of scientific thought, philosopher, composer, and poet. The program will be curated by soprano Nell Snaidas. SFGC alumna and soprano Jennifer Ellis Kampani will also perform as soloist, along with Richard Savino’s El Mundo chamber ensemble. The program will be sung in Spanish, Nahuatl, and Quechua and will include works by Andres Flores, Juan Garcia de Zéspedes, Juan de Lienas and Sor Juana herself. St. Mark’s is located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street.
Monday, December 16, 7 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall, A Ceremony of Carols: This will be SFGC’s annual seasonal visit to Davies. As may be guessed from the title, the program will open with Benjamin Britten’s “A Ceremony of Carols.” The program will also include compositions by Thomas Adès, Ēriks Ešenvalds, and Esa-Pekka Salonen, as well as a selection of the usual holiday offerings. Bridget Kibbey will be the harpist for the Britten selection. Other guest artists will be the members of Clerestory and (believe it or not) The Living Earth Show. Davies is located on the southwest corner of Van Ness Avenue and Grove Street. It is also convenient to north-south and east-west Muni lines, as well as the Civic Center station for both Muni and BART.
Saturday, February 29, 7:30 p.m., Yerba Buena Center for the Arts (YBCA), Rightfully Ours: The title of this program is also the title of a joint production by SFGC and the Berkeley Ballet Theater (BBT). The choreographer will be Robert Dekkers, BBT Artistic Director. Both the program and its title were inspired by the 100th anniversary of the suffragette movement and the legacy of women who fought for the passage of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution. Dekkers will choreograph choral works by seven living composers. Two of those works, composed by Angélica Negrón and Aviya Kopelman, respectively, with SFGC support, will be given world premiere performances. The other contributing composers will be Sahba Aminikia, Carla Kihlstedt, Libby Larsen, Meredith Monk, and Steve Reich. YBCA is located at 701 Mission Street, and there are several performance spaces on the grounds. The specific venue for this particular concert will be the Blue Shield of California Theater at YBCA.
Tuesday, June 16, 7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre, Songs from the Archipelago: The title refers to the fact that this program will be based on the intersection of classical traditions from both the West and the Philippines. The centerpiece of the program will be a semi-staged preview of Tomorrow’s Memories, a brand new SFGC-commissioned choral-opera from American composer Matthew Welch. The libretto is based on the diary writings of Filipina immigrant Angeles Monrayo and highlights the importance of the Filipino diaspora’s cultural impact throughout the United States, particularly in the Bay Area. The program will also include compositions by Nilo Alcala, George Hernandez, and Lucrecia Roces Kasilag. Herbst Theatre is located in the Veterans Building on the southwest corner of Van Ness Avenue and McAllister Street. (This corner is convenient to Muni lines running both north-south and east-west.)
Subscriptions for the four concerts of the season will become available on Friday, September 6, at a discounted price of $170. City Box Office will create a single Web page for the sale of both subscriptions and single tickets. Single tickets will range in price from $28 to $62. Those wishing further information may call City Box Office at 415-392-4400.
