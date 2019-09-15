Cal Bach to Begin Season with Bach and Zelenka

Fall, 2017 photograph of the California Bach Society vocalists (photograph by Will Toft, courtesy of Cal Bach)
At the beginning of next month, the California Bach Society (Cal Bach) will begin its new season with a full Baroque orchestra joining its singers. Artistic Director Paul Flight has prepared a program focused on rich instrumental coloration of both choral and vocal solo performances. The more familiar of these compositions will be Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 243.2 (previously cataloged as BWV 243) setting of the Magnificat canticle, which will constitute the first half of the program. The second half of the program will be devoted to a Mass setting by Jan Dismas Zelenka, his ZWV 12 Missa Divi Xaverii.
The vocal soloists for this program will be soprano Morgan Balfour, mezzo Gabriela Estephanie Solis, tenor James Hogan, and baritone Christòpheren Nomura. Four trumpeters will participate: Dominic Favia, Bill Harvey, Lenny Ott, and Steve Escher. They will be joined by timpanist Kevin Neuhoff. The other instrumentalists will include Lars Johannesson and Alissa Roedig, flute; Marc Schachman and Aki Mishiguchi, oboe; Daniel Deitch, bassoon; Rachel Hurwitz, Noah Strick, Christine Meals, Aaron Westman, Anna Washburn, and Tyler Lewis, violin; Katherine Hagen and Marieke Furnee, viola; Amy Brodo, cello; Kristen Zoernig, bass; and Yuko Tanaka, organ.
This performance will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, October 4. The venue will be St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street. Tickets are on sale for $35, $30 (seniors), and $10 (those under the age of 30), respectively. A Brown Paper Tickets event page has been created for all online purchase. There is a $5 discount for both general admission and the senior rate when tickets are purchased in advance.
In addition, because this is the first concert of the season, subscriptions are still on sale. The San Francisco dates for the other three concerts, all on Friday evenings at St. Mark’s, and their respective titles are as follows:
- December 13: Christmas in the Americas
- February 28: 20th Century British Masters
- May 1: Venetian Splendors
Subscription prices are $95 with an $80 rate for seniors and $35 for those under 30. Subscriptions may also be purchased through a Brown Paper Tickets event page.
