The Bleeding Edge: 9/30/2019

This week almost all events of interest will be taking place at the Center for New Music (C4NM). C4NM has a full week with concerts taking place on October 3, 4, 5, and 6. In addition, Sunday (October 6) will also be the date for the seven and one-half hours of music performances that will constitute SF Music Day. The full schedule was announced on this site on September 7; and those seeking “bleeding edge” offerings should have no trouble finding them.
Perhaps in the spirit of the diversity, the LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series will supplement SF Music Day with a full-evening program entitled SF Noise Night @ the Luggage Store. This will be an evening of four sets by performers with names that anticipate noise in both spirit and flesh: Lucidbeaming, Dendera Bloodbath, Endometrium Cuntplow, and Ninja McTits. (Hyperlinks have been added for sound samples.) Following the usual Outsound Presents schedule, this program will begin at 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, October 3. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is on a sliding scale between $8 and $15.
