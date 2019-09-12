In Memoriam: Timothy Leigh Evans

Tenor Timothy Leigh Evans preparing for performance (from a Boston Camerata Web page)
Readers may recall that, this past Tuesday, I discussed the most recent recording of the Boston Camerata, led by Music Director Anne Azéma, entitled FREE AMERICA! Early songs of Resistance & Rebellion, scheduled for release tomorrow. The tenor vocalist on this album was Timothy Leigh Evans. Yesterday I was saddened to learn that, about a week and a half ago, Evans died from a sudden and massive heart attack. Evans had been singing with the Camerata since 1998, a tenure of over twenty years. Trained at the Huddersfield School of Music in Great Britain, he also sang with the Waverly Consort, the Western Wind Vocal Ensemble, and the ARTEK early music ensemble, based in New York City.
Evans is survived by his family in Germany: his wife Suse, and his two children, Emily and Benjamin.
No comments:
Post a Comment