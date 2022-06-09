Another New Performance Traditions at Presidio

Readers may recall the announcement this past weekend of the chamber opera “Both Eyes Open,” which will conclude the current season of the Presidio Theatre Performing Arts Center. The three performances of that opera, co-presented by Paul Dresher’s New Performance Traditions, will begin two weeks from tomorrow afternoon. However, that event will be preceded by another New Performance Traditions production, which will begin in one week’s time.
Poster showing the outdoor portion of the performance of Global Moves (photograph by Kegan Marling, courtesy of the Paul Dresher Ensemble)
The title of that production will be Global Moves. It will be the latest full-length dance performance, about 70 minutes in duration, presented by the Margaret Jenkins Dance Company, now in its 50th year. Music will be performed and jointly composed by Dresher and Joel Davel. Rinde Eckert will perform his own texts, as well as poems by Michael Palmer. The production has been designed by Jack Beuttier, and costumes are provided by Mary Domenico. Jenkins’ dancers will be joined by members of three international dance companies: Tanusree Dance Company from India, Yahui Lu and Guanglei Hui from China, and Kolben Dance Company from Israel. The performance will take place both on the stage of the Presidio Theatre and on the outdoor plaza that opens to the grounds of the national park.
Global Moves will be given four performances. These will take place at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, Friday, June 17, and Saturday, June 18, along with a 3 p.m. matinee performance on Sunday, June 19. Ticket prices will be $35 and $50, with special “Low Income” rates of $20 and $35. The Presidio Theatre has created a single Web page for online ticket purchases for both Saturday and Sunday. The venue is located in the Presidio at 99 Moraga Avenue. Those wishing further information about purchasing tickets can call the Box Office at 415-960-3949.
