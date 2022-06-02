Post:ballet Coming to Cowell Theater

Almost exactly a month ago I wrote about Post:ballet coming to San Francisco to perform at Heron Arts in a site-specific installation by Haoyun Erin Zhao. This morning I received word that Post:ballet will return to our side of the Bay in a little over a week’s time. The occasion will be the premiere performance of a new work, which will take place at the Cowell Theater.
Mia J. Chong rehearsing Post:ballet dancers in her new work (photograph by Derrick Scocchera, courtesy of Post:ballet)
The title of the work is Through and Through. It was created by local dance artist Mia J. Chong on a commission by the Metro Film and Arts Foundation for a new work for their J&J Arts Initiative. The Post:ballet movement artists that will perform this creation will be founder and Artistic Director Robin Dekkers, joined by Crystaldawn Bell, Emily Hansel, Colin Frederick, and Moscelyne ParkeHarrison. Original music has been composed by multi-instrumentalist Vân-Ánh Võ, which she will perform for the premiere presentation. Costumes have been created by Jamielyn Duggan, and lighting has been designed by Jim French.
This premiere will be given only one performance. It will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 11. The Cowell Theater is located on the grounds of Fort Mason, whose entrance is at 2 Marina Boulevard. All tickets are being sold for $25 and may be purchased online through an Eventbrite event page. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the performance will last about 90 minutes. The performance will be a humanitarian aid fundraiser with all proceeds going to House of Ukraine.
No comments:
Post a Comment