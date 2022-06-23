NCCO Announces 2022–2023 Season

Daniel Hope with members of NCCO (photograph by Matthew Washburn, courtesy of NCCO)
Last month the New Century Chamber Orchestra (NCCO) concluded its 2021–2022 season by returning to Herbst Theatre for the first time since lockdown conditions were imposed to curtail the COVID-19 pandemic. Plans were announced a little over a month ago for the programs to be offered in the coming season, which will mark the ensemble’s 30th anniversary. While there are a few details that remain to be finalized, there is now enough information about the programs for the season to draw the attention of those beginning to make the next round of concert-going plans.
There will be four concert programs in the 2022–2023 season. Music Director Daniel Hope will lead all of them. Subscriptions are currently on sale for both the full four-concert series and for subscriptions limited to either three or two performances. A single Web page has been created for processing all subscriptions. Single tickets will not go on sale until August 1. Dates, times, and venues for the performances in San Francisco are as follows:
Friday, September 16, and Saturday, September 17, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, September 18, 3 p.m., Presidio Theatre: The season will begin with a program entitled Berlin 1938: Broadcasts from a Vanishing Society. The program has not yet been finalized; but the composers will include Kurt Weill, Maurice Ravel, Erwin Schulhoff, and Hans Eisler. The guest artists will be two vocalists: Thomas Hampson and Horst Maria Merz.
Saturday, January 21, 7:30 p.m, Herbst Theatre.: The program will feature a double concerto for violin, piano, and string orchestra with percussion composed by Tan Dun. The piano soloist will be Alexey Botvinov. The title of the program will be Cinematic Escapes, and there will be arrangements of film scores prepared by Paul Bateman. The most familiar of these (at least for those that have enjoyed NCCO concerts for some time), will be Bateman’s rescoring of the music that Bernard Hermann composed for the film Vertigo. The program will conclude with an arrangement for NCCO of George Gershwin’s “An American in Paris” prepared by Clarice Assad.
Sunday, February 12, The Lodge at The Regency: This will be the Gala Concert to celebrate NCCO’s 30th anniversary. Hope will be the soloist in a performance of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 207 (first) violin concerto in B-flat major. This will be coupled with Joseph Haydn’s Hoboken I/49 symphony in F minor, given the name “La Passione.” At the beginning of the program, Valérie Sainte-Agathe will lead the San Francisco Girls Chorus in works by Lili Boulanger, Claude Debussy, and Franz Schubert. Further details will be announced at a later date.
Saturday, May 13, 7:30 p.m., Presidio Theatre: The title of the final program will be Points of Origin. There will be two world premiere performances. The program will conclude with “Stranger,” composed by Nico Muhly on a joint commission by NCCO and the Palaver Strings. “Stranger” is scored for tenor and string orchestra, and the vocalist will be Nicholas Phan. There will also be a new work (as yet untitled) composed by Hannah Kendall on a commission by the Schleswig-Holstein Music Festival in Germany. The program will also present three approaches to variation. The earliest of these will be Ralph Vaughan Williams’ fantasia on a theme by Thomas Tallis. This will be paired with one of Benjamin Britten’s earliest compositions, his Opus 10 set of variations on a theme by his teach Frank Bridge. Finally, the program will begin with Jessie Montgomery’s “Banner,” subjecting our national anthem to the logic of variation.
As its name implies, the Presidio Theatre is located in the Presidio at 99 Moraga Avenue. It is accessible by public transportation via PresidiGo Shuttle vehicles. The entrance to Herbst is the main entrance to the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, located on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. St. Mark’s is located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street.
