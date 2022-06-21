Omni Foundation Plans Full Season for 2022–23

For many the arrival of summer serves as a reminder that it is time to start making plans for the 2022–2023 concert season. This coming September one of the earliest (but not the first) concert series to launch will be Dynamite Guitars, presented by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts. Omni has planned eleven programs taking place between this coming September and the end of April of next year. As in the past, five of those programs will be presented in partnership with the San Francisco Performances (SFP) Guitar Series. Only four of the Omni programs will be basic solo guitar recitals. Each of the other seven will present its own unique approach to a chamber ensemble.
Performances will take place in three different venues, all beginning at 7:30 p.m. The season will launch in the Palace of Fine Arts Theatre, located in the Marina District at 3601 Lyon Street. The remaining concerts will take place at either St. Mark’s Lutheran Church (1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street) or Herbst Theatre (on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue). Programs have not yet been finalized, but the participating performers will be as follows:
Friday, September 16, Palace of Fine Arts Theatre: Guitarist Robben Ford will begin the series with a special guest appearance by guitarist Joe Robinson.
Saturday, October 15, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: Guitarist Tengyue Zhang will present a duo recital with violinist Strauss Shi.
Saturday, November 5, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: Guitarist Sergio Assad will perform with his daughter Clarice, who is both vocalist and pianist (as well as composer).
Saturday, December 3, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: An Evening of Spanish Guitar will present two guitarists, each specializing in a different Spanish style. The selections by Andrea Gonzales Caballero will be in the classical genre. Grisha Goryachev, on the other hand, will offer flamenco performances. This will be the first program to be shared with SFP.
Saturday, January 28, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: Zoran Dukic will present the first solo guitar recital of the season.
Friday, February 10, Herbst Theatre: In the second program shared with SFP guitarist Sean Shibe will be joined by the members of the Van Kuijk Quartet: violinists Nicolas Van Kuijk and Sylvain Favre-Bulle, violist Emmanuel François, and cellist Anthony Kondo.
Friday, March 3, Herbst Theatre: In the third program to be shared with SFP Ale Carr will be the guitarist in a trio called Dreamers’ Circus, whose other members are pianist Nikolai Busk, and fiddle (not violin) player Rune Tonsgaard Sorensen.
Saturday, March 11, Herbst Theatre: The second solo recital will be given by Jiji, and the program will be shared with SFP.
Saturday, March 18, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: Xuefei Yang will be the third solo recitalist.
Saturday, April 8, Herbst Theatre: This will be the final recital to be shared with SFP. It is likely to attract many of the SFP concert-goers. Mezzo Sasha Cooke will take the stage, performing with guitarist Jason Vieaux.
Saturday, April 29, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: The season will conclude with the final solo recital performed by Ana Vidovic.
Subscription packages for the 2022–2023 season are currently available by calling 415-242-4500. The price of the full series of eleven concerts provides a 20% discount over the purchase of eleven individual tickets. There is also the Create-Your-Own option. The subscriber can create his/her/their own package of four or more concerts and receive a 14% discount. Single ticket prices are $45, $55 and $65 for the Palace of Fine Arts Theatre, $50 and $60 for St. Mark’s, and $45, $55, and $65 for Herbst Theatre. Single tickets may be purchased online from City Box Office through hyperlinks on the Concert Calendar Web page.
