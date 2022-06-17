O1C to Host Ukrainian Benefit Concert

Ukrainian-American pianist Stanislav Khristenko (from the O1C event page)
At the end of this month, Old First Concerts (O1C) will present a special Ukrainian benefit concert. The program will be a solo recital featuring Ukrainian-American pianist Stanislav Khristenko. His program will be framed by the music of Frédéric Chopin, beginning with the Opus 53 (“Heroic”) polonaise in A-flat major. At the other end the program will conclude with all four of the ballades: Opus 23 in G minor, Opus 38 in F major, Opus 47 in A-flat major, and Opus 52 in F minor. Between these “bookends” Khristenko will play music by two Ukrainian composers, Borys Lyatoshynsky and Valentyn Silvestrov, as well as the Opus 3 set of variations by the Polish composer Karol Szymanowski.
This recital will not be live-streamed. There will only be in-person attendance. The performance will take place in Old First Church at 1751 Sacramento Street, on the northeast corner of Van Ness Avenue. It will begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 25. General admission will be $25 with a $20 rate for seniors. Students with identification will be admitted for $5. Tickets may be purchased online through the Web page for this concert. That Web page also includes a gofundme window for making donations. The goal is $2000; and, as of this writing, $400 has been raised. O1C is presenting this concert in collaboration with the Ross McKee Foundation, which presented Khristenko’s local debut at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music.
