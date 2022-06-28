The SFP 2022–23 Shenson Piano Series

Having accounted for subscription series concerts that will get underway during the month of September, it is now time to turn to the month of October, which is when things will start to get really busy and may confront serious listeners with the need to make some very hard choices. “First out of the gate,” so to speak, will be San Francisco Performances (SFP), whose schedule gets under way at the beginning of October. The first performance will mark the beginning of the Shenson Piano Series, which will feature three solo recitals. One of those soloists made his debut with the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) at last week’s subscription program. There will also be a recital featuring two pianists and one that will bring back a familiar “local” pianist performing with a string quartet.
Taken as a whole, the series will account for five events, all of which will take place at 7:30 p.m. on different days of the week. As usual, all of the concerts will take place in Herbst Theatre. The entrance to Herbst is the main entrance to the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, located on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. The venue is excellent for public transportation, since that corner has Muni bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel. The specific dates and their related performers are as follows:
Friday, October 7: The season will begin with the return of pianist Garrick Ohlsson. He will be joined by the Apollon Musagète Quartet. The members of this ensemble are all Polish: violinists Paweł Zalejski and Bartosz Zachłod, violist Piotr Szumieł, and cellist Piotr Skweres. They last visited Herbst in February of 2020 to launch the foreshortened Chamber Music San Francisco season. The second half of the program will be devoted to Dmitri Shostakovich’s Opus 57 piano quintet in G minor. The intermission will be preceded by Antonín Dvořák’s Opus 51 string quartet in E-flat major. Ohlsson will begin the program with three of the fugues that Johann Sebastian Bach collected in his final composition, the BWV 1080 The Art of Fugue.
Tuesday, November 8: The first solo recital will be presented by British pianist Danny Driver. Program details have not yet been announced. However, he has prepared a selection that will include the music of Lili Boulanger, as well as compositions by Gabriel Fauré, César Franck, and Franz Schubert.
Saturday, November 19: Adam Tendler and Jenny Lin will join forces to present a program consisting entirely of the music of Philip Glass. This will include the West Coast premiere performance of his passacaglia. The duo performances will also include a composition for two pianos simply titled “Four Movements” and selections from the score of the Glass opera based on Jean Cocteau’s novel Les Enfants terribles. The program will also include “Mad Rush” and selections from Glass’ set of études.
Wednesday, April 19: The second solo recital will be presented by French pianist Lise de la Salle, another pianist that has previously performed with SFS. She has prepared a program that will highlight her virtuosic skills. She will begin with one of the last compositions by Isaac Albéniz, his five-movement suite Chants d’Espagne (songs of Spain). This will be followed by two selections by Franz Liszt, the first of his “Mephisto Waltz” compositions and his finger-busting solo piano sonata. She will then conclude the program with the three dances that Alberto Ginastera collected as his Opus 2 under the title Danzas Argentinas.
Tuesday, May 9: The series will conclude with a solo recital by Víkingur Ólafsson, who made his SFS debut at the end of last week. He has not yet finalized his program. However, the composers he plans to include will be Baldassare Galuppi, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach, Joseph Haydn, and Domenico Cimarosa.
Subscriptions are now on sale for $330 for premium seating in the Orchestra and the front and center of the Dress Circle, $265 for the Side Boxes, the center rear of the Dress Circle, and the remainder of the Orchestra, and $215 for the remainder of the Dress Circle and the Balcony. Subscriptions may be purchased online in advance through an SFP Web page. Orders may also be placed by calling the SFP subscriber hotline at 415-677-0325, which is open for receiving calls between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. When single tickets go on sale on August 9, they may be purchased by visiting the specific event pages. The above dates provide hyperlinks to the appropriate Web pages.
