Ars Minerva to Return to Italian Culture Institute

Prior to the COVID pandemic, the Italian Cultural Institute (Istituto Italiano de Cultura, IIC) would regularly host an annual visit by Céline Ricci, Artistic Director of Ars Minerva. Ricci would use the occasion to discuss future projects, the most important of which would be the production of a full-length opera during the coming fall season. Due to the pandemic, the event scheduled for the spring of 2020 was cancelled.
Next month these preview events will resume. Annual performances returned this past November with the performance of the seventeenth-century opera from Venice entitled Messalina with music composed by Carlo Pallavicino. At that time I described the opera as “a joyous romp through sexual infidelities and dalliances among at least half a dozen different characters,” making it the perfect complement to the San Francisco Opera production of Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 72 opera Fidelio, which had taken place a month earlier.
The next opera to be presented will be Astianatte, composed to Giovanni Bononcini, working with a libretto by Nicola Francesco Haym, based on the play Andromaque by Jean Racine. This opera was first performed in London in 1727. The Ars Minerva production will involve an element of reconstruction, since no score survives. However, thirteen of the 32 arias are available, along with an instrumental minuet. Ars Minerva has a reputation for reviving operas from past centuries; and, presumably, the production will be based on the most recent scholarly evidence that is available.
As in the past, the discussion about the opera will be supplemented with performances. The vocalists will be mezzo Nikola Printz and mezzo Deborah Rosengaus Martinez. Piano accompaniment will be provided by Lindsay Rader. The selections will be by George Frideric Handel (who was Bononcini’s contemporary in London) and Riccardo Broschi. Broschi is best known for virtuoso arias that he composed for Farinelli, and it is likely that Handel was aware of some of those selections.
This preview event will take place on Wednesday, July 6, beginning at 6:30 p.m. IIC is located at 710 Sansome Street, not far from the Financial District and the Embarcadero. As in the past, there will be no charge for admission.
No comments:
Post a Comment