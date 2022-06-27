The Bleeding Edge: 6/27/2022

Saxophonists David Boyce and Rent Romus (from the Facebook event page for the performance being discussed)
This will be another quiet week on the bleeding edge, even quieter than last week. While last week accounted for only two events, one of which had already been reported, this week seems to have only one event within the San Francisco city limits; and that event did not show up on the BayImproviser Calendar, which is my usual source for adventurous programming and performances. Instead, I learned of it through a Facebook post by one of my favorite sources for bleeding edge performances, saxophonist Rent Romus.
The concert will be the latest installment in the live music series Sounds of the Tenderloin, which is curated by the Tenderloin Museum. Romus is no stranger to the Tenderloin, since his Creative Music Series at the Luggage Store Gallery (located where the Tenderloin meets Market Street) has been the neighborhood’s longest running venue for adventurous composition and performance. This particular performance will be performed by Romus’ group, Lords of Outland. This is a collective of like-minded musicians whose membership is basically in continuous flux. For this particular performance, Romus will be joined by Ray Schaeffer on bass, Anthony Flores on drums, and Philip Everett on electronics.
As the television hucksters like to say, “and that’s not all.” The concert will consist of two sets. The other set will be a solo performance by David Boyce performing as Black Edgar’s Musicbox. Boyce is a saxophone virtuoso. However, as Black Edgar he blends his acoustic talents into what he called an “extramusical subatomik kosmic space where afrohorns, efx pedals, synths and drum machines are used to conjure jazztronica from another planet.” (As a personal aside, I would note that Boyce’s approach to spelling brought fond memories of Sun Ra to mind!)
This will an outdoor performance taking place at the Tenderloin National Forest. That venue is located at 501 Ellis Street, on the southwest corner of Leavenworth Street. The performance will begin at 2:30 p.m. this Saturday, July 2. There will be no charge for attending.
