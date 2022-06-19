SFGC to Cancel Final Performances of Season

Yesterday afternoon the San Francisco Girls Chorus (SFGC) announced the cancellation of its four performances of Tomorrow’s Memories: A Little Manila Diary. This was intended to be the world premiere performance of the choral-opera composed by Matthew Welch on a commission from SFGC. Due to confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the cast, SFGC made the decision to cancel all performances in order to protect the health and safety of the cast. These performances will be rescheduled with details to be announced at a later date.
Two options are available to those holding purchased tickets:
- They can be donated to SFGC, and the ticket holder will receive a tax deduction for the total value.
- The value of the tickets can be fully refunded.
Ticket holders will be contacted by electronic mail with details on how to request a donation or refund. They can also contact the Magic Theatre Box Office by calling 415-441-8822. The Box Office also has the following electronic mail address: boxoffice@magictheatre.org.
No comments:
Post a Comment