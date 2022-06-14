Erickson to Give World Premiere Performance

Heidi Moss Erickson and John Parr (from the Eventbrite event page)
Readers that follow LIEDER ALIVE! programs probably know that, at the end of this month, soprano Heidi Moss Erickson will be one of the four vocalists performing Johannes Brahms’ Opus 52 Liebeslieder Walzer. Next month she will return to the Noe Valley Ministry, appearing again with pianist John Parr. The original plan was that she would present a recital devoted entirely to the songs of Richard Strauss, as she did with Parr in June of 2019.
However, there has been a change in plans. Next month Erickson and Parr will present the world premiere of a new song cycle by Tarik O’Regan, who last year was appointed the first-ever Composer-in-Residence with the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra. The title of the new work is Seen and Unseen. The program will still include a selection of Strauss songs. However, there will also be settings of the poems of Emily Dickinson by Aaron Copland, George Walker, and Lori Laitman. Other composers contributing to the program will be Nadia Boulanger, Anton Webern, and Kurt Erickson.
This performance will begin at 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. The venue will again be the Noe Valley Ministry, which is located at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street. Single tickets for all concerts in this series are $75 for reserved seating, $35 for general admission, and $20 for students, seniors, and working artists. These may be purchased in advance through Eventbrite.
