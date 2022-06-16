Schwabacher Recitals to Conclude Next Month

The end of next month will see the conclusion of this year’s Schwabacher Recital Series, presented by the San Francisco Opera Center and the Merola Opera Program. The vocalist will be baritone Sidney Outlaw, and he will be accompanied at the piano by Warren Jones. The program will focus on the album they released at the beginning of this year entitled Lament. This is a concert recording made during a performance at the Brevard Music Center. As of this writing, it is only available on Amazon as an MP3 download.
The album begins with Ricky Ian Gordon’s The Genius Child, a song cycle setting ten poems by Langston Hughes. This is followed by Robert Owens’ Opus 41, settings for baritone of texts by Claude McKay. Dorothy Rudd Moore contributes to the collection with her setting of the Fourth of July speech given by Frederick Douglas. Finally, there is a setting by Harry T. Burleigh of four poems by Violet Nicolson, who wrote under the pseudonym of Laurence Hope.
This program will begin at 7:30 p.m. on the evening of Thursday, July 28. The final performance will take place in the Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, which is located at 50 Oak Street, a short walk from the Van Ness Muni station. General admission will be $30. Tickets may be purchased in advance online through an event page on the San Francisco Opera Web site. Note that it is possible to select the option of Wheelchair Accessible seats. In addition, subject to availability, student rush tickets will go on sale at 7 p.m. at the reduced rate of $15. There is a limit of two tickets per person, and valid identification must be shown.
