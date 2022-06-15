SIMM Series to Resume Next Month

Brett Carson and Zell Morris (from the Facebook Event Web page)
Unless I am mistaken, the SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series of concerts held under the auspices of Outsound Presents seems to be taking a break this month. However, as The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy advises us, “Don’t panic!” The series will resume next month with its usual format of two sets, each somewhat shorter than an hour in duration.
The first set will be a solo piano performance by Brett Carson. Carson will be followed by the Zell Morris Trio, named after its founder, drummer Zachary “Zell” Morris. He will be joined by Rent Romus playing both alto and C-melody saxophones, as well as flute. The remaining member of the trio will be Chris Amberger on bass. The trio was formed for the recording of their debut album, The one time they met. The album title reflects the fact that they had not played together as a trio until they gathered to make this recording.
This performance will take place on Sunday, July 10, beginning at 7:30 p.m. As usual, the venue will be the Musicians Union Hall, located at 116 9th Street, near the corner of Mission Street. General admission will be $20 with a $15 senior rate for those age 62 or older. Seating will be limited, so it is desirable to use the Eventbrite event page for purchasing tickets. Masks are strongly recommended, and proof of vaccination will be required for entry.
