The Bleeding Edge: 6/6/2022

According to the BayImproviser Calendar, there will be five “bleeding edge” events during this week. However, two of them will be taking place at the Center for New Music, whose schedule for the entire month was summarized in last week’s article. Those events will be Andrew Barnes Jamieson’s 777th daily keyboard improvisation on the evening of Friday, June 10, and the sixth Surround Sound Salon Series event late in the afternoon of Sunday, June 12. Specifics for the other three events are as follows:
Thursday, June 9, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: As usual, this will be a four-set offering. Last Paintings in Mazurka Mantis is the trio of Angela Roberts, Chris Cooper, and Scoff Goff. Their performance will be enhanced with real-time video synthesis created by Lektricman. Alphastare is a performance by guitarist Jeff Vengeance, which is richly transformed by modular synthesizer circuits. Noah Berrie is a violinist whose performances involve a world of ambisonics, embodied and visualized audio, hand-built multichannel interfaces, and instruments keyed to the psychoacoustic and spatial subtleties of sound. Vaim Sarv is an Estonian folk musician who performs songs and extended visual improvisations.
The Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight (sometimes known as Haight-Fillmore) at 552 Haight Street, between Fillmore Street and Steiner Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. to enable the first set to begin at 8 p.m. sharp. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $5 and $15. As in the past, no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Saturday, June 11, 1 p.m., Yerba Buena Gardens: Brooklyn Raga Massive will return to the Yerba Buena Gardens Festival. Unless I am mistaken, their last Festival appearance took place in September of 2017, when they served up their own unique approach to Terry Riley’s “In C.” This summer they will perform with guest artist Reggie Workman on bass. They will present a tribute concert for jazz pianist, harpist, and composer, Alice Coltrane. “For the record,” I am not sure that Workman ever played with Alice; but he was a member of her husband John’s quartet in the early Sixties and performed in the sessions for the Live at the Village Vanguard recordings.
Yerba Buena Gardens is a guest on traditional, unceded Ramaytush Ohlone Land. All Festival performances take place outdoors in the space south of Mission Street between Third Street and Fourth Street. All events are presented free of charge.
Saturday, June 11, 8 p.m., St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church: The Tale of Two Sax Quartets will bring together members of two different saxophone quartets. Those familiar with this site are probably already familiar with the Rova Saxophone Quartet, whose members are Larry Ochs, Steve Adams, Jon Raskin, and Bruce Ackley. They will share the program with Social Stutter, a quartet led by composer Beth Schenck. The other three saxophonists are Kasey Knudsen, Philip Greenlief, and Cory Wright. After each quartet has taken a set, all the performers will join forces for a set of octet pieces. The church is located at 2097 Turk Street, at the corner of Lyon Street. Admission will be $15, and tickets may be purchased online through a Brown Paper Tickets event page.
