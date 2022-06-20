The Bleeding Edge: 6/20/2022

This month got off to a busy start. Last week, however, was so quiet that there was not even content for a Bleeding Edge article! This week is not quite as sparse. As already reported, the last concert of the month at the Center for New Music will be taking place this coming Sunday evening with a jazz performance by the Marta Sanchez Quintet.
That leaves only one other event for this week, which will be the next installment of Jazz at the Make-Out Room, since tomorrow, June 21, will be the third Tuesday of this month. This month’s program will consist of two sets, each somewhat less than an hour in duration. Both sets will be trio improvisations, but the instrumentation for the first will be more than a little out of the ordinary. The 7 p.m. set will be performed by Raffi Garabedian on saxophone, Ben Goldberg on clarinet, and Dany Lubin-Laden on trombone. The second set at 8 p.m. will be performed by the Levitator Trio with rhythm provided by Safa Shokrai on bass and Kjell Nordeson on drums, both backing up Mark Clifford on vibraphone.
The Make-Out Room is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge, so donations will be accepted.
No comments:
Post a Comment