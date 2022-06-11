ODC Dance to Present World Premiere Next Month

Dancer Jung YoungDoo, with pianist Jarosław Kapuściński in the background (courtesy of Milena Barry PR)
In a little over a month ODC Dance will host the world premiere of a duo performance. The duo consists of dancer Jung YoungDoo and pianist Jarosław Kapuściński. They will perform a continuous hour-length piece entitled with. This will amount to a “conversation” between a composer and a choreographer. That conversation will create a counterpoint between motion and stasis. Each performer will react to the other in real-time in an attempt to establish a profound, almost meditative, connection, not only with each other but also with the audience.
with will be given three performances at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17, and at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 16. All performances will take place at ODC’s B.Way Theater (formerly known as the ODC Theater), which is located at 3153 17th Street, on the southwest corner of Shotwell Street. General admission will be $20 with a $10 rate for students and seniors. A single secure Web page has been created for purchasing tickets for all three performances.
No comments:
Post a Comment