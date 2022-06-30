Center for New Music: July, 2022

As of this writing, there will be four concert performances taking place at the Center for New Music (C4NM) during the month of July. For those that do not already know, C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. All tickets may be processed in advance through the Events page on the C4NM Web site. Masks are still required for all in attendance, and those in the audience are required to be fully vaccinated. Furthermore, since those pandemic conditions still prevail, the audience capacity will be reduced; so purchasing tickets early is desirable. Specifics are as follows with hyperlinks for the respective event pages, each of which has a “Buy Tickets Online” hyperlink to the appropriate Eventbrite event page:
Saturday, July 2, 8 p.m.: Lisa Coons is the latest artist to provide an exhibit for the Window Gallery. She has composed a new work for the occasion. She will provide the electronics for the performance of this work, joined by Adam Fong and Brent Miller. The program will also include Miller’s “Milton” and “Sinbadd” by Matt Vandegriff.
Saturday, July 9, 8 p.m.: The Opus Project presents a series of programs, each of which consists entirely of compositions that share the same opus number. The opus number for this program will be 95, and it is impressive how many composers advanced to that number of compositions. The oldest of those composers is Dietrich Buxtehude; and the most recent of them is Roberto Novegno, whose fourteenth piano sonata was completed in 2009. Between them will be works by sixteen composers with a generous number of unfamiliar names.
Saturday, July 16, 8 p.m.: Soprano Rose Hegele and pianist Sarah Cahill will share a program in which each of them will give solo performances. Cahill’s selections will be drawn from her ongoing The Future is Female project. Hegele has named her portion of the program I Awake & I Am. She will perform both works for solo voice and works for voice and electronics.
Friday, July 22, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a release concert of performances by Harjo of selections from their latest album, Nocturnus: Dreaming. The ensemble is a trio of guitarists consisting of John Angel, Salvatore Barra, and Brent Miller. Their performance will be presented by an opening set performed by Adam Fong.
