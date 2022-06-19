Late yesterday afternoon San Francisco Opera (SFO) announced two changes in the cast for this afternoon’s performance of Dream of the Red Chamber. Soprano Karen Chia-ling Ho, who sings the role of Princess Jia, is indisposed. She will be replaced by soprano Yulan Piao. Similarly, soprano and Adler Fellow Esther Tonea, one of the two “voices” of Flower and the second Lady-in-Waiting, will not be performing this afternoon. She will be replaced by Liesl McPherrin, who is currently a member of the SFO Chorus.
Sunday, June 19, 2022
SFO Announces Two Cast Changes for Afternoon
Posted by Stephen Smoliar at 8:33 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment