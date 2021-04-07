Alexander String Quartet Recital Rescheduled

Violinists Zakarias Grafilo and Frederick Lifsitz, violists Paul Yarbrough and David Samuel, and cellist Sandy Wilson (courtesy of the Morrison Chamber Music Center)
Towards the end of this past January, the Morrison Chamber Music Center of the College of Liberal & Creative Arts at San Francisco State University announced that the February concert to be given by the Alexander String Quartet (ASQ) would be postponed due to COVID considerations. At that time the event was tentatively rescheduled for April 11. Yesterday that concert date was affirmed.
The program had been planned to be a video stream of the second of two ASQ recitals presented by the Morrison Artists Series, now known as the Jane H. Galante Concert Series, the first having been streamed on December 1. The major work on the program will be Maurice Ravel’s 1903 quartet in F major. Violinists Zakarias Grafilo and Frederick Lifsitz and cellist Sandy Wilson will be playing with the new ASQ violist, David Samuel. The program will begin with George Walker’s first string quartet, a single-movement work composed in 1947. This music was selected as ASQ’s acknowledgement of the Black Lives Matter movement. This video was made with previous ASQ violist Paul Yarbrough.
The online streaming of this program will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 11. There will be no charge for viewing the video. Most likely the hyperlink for the video source will be installed on the event page for this concert.
