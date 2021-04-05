Earplay to Stream Music of Pablo Ortiz

Earplay launched its First Mondays series of streamed video performances this past August, so I am more than a little embarrassed that these concerts did not show up on my radar until this morning. Each of these offerings involves the performance of a single composition, usually supplemented by commentary from the performer and/or the composer. The good news is that all past performances in this series seem to have been archived under the Videos tab on the Earplay YouTube channel.
Composer Pablo Ortiz in his discussion with violist Ellen Ruth Rose about “Le vrai tango Argentin” (screen shot from the abbreviated version of the video for this discussion)
This month’s offering will be the solo viola performance of Pablo Ortiz’ “Le vrai tango Argentin.” The violist with be Ellen Ruth Rose, and both she and the composer will provide commentary on both the music and preparation for performance. Ortiz has previously written two works on commission for the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players, “Raya en el mar” under a grant from the Koussevitzky Foundation and “Oscuro” with support from the Gerbode Foundation.
This program will begin this evening, Monday, April 5, at 7 p.m. The YouTube Web page for the performance has already been created. The video was recorded this past April 1, produced by Richard Festinger. Omid Zoufonoun was responsible for the camera work, and Bruce Bennett took care of audio capture. Videos have already been created of the background discussion in both full and abbreviated forms. There will be no charge for admission to either the performance or the discussion videos.
