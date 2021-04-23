SHCS to Host Recorder Recital by Tabea Debus

Recorder virtuoso Tabea Debus (photograph by Ben Ealovega, from the SHCS event page)
The Spring 2021 Virtual Season of the Shriver Hall Concert Series (SHCS) will continue tomorrow afternoon with a recorder recital by Tabea Debus. This performance will be her “virtual” Baltimore debut. (Scare quotes have been used because that performance has been pre-recorded at the Lauderdale House in London.) Her accompanist will be Alon Sariel, alternating between lute and mandolin.
The title of the program being presented is Ohrworm (earworm). The selections will explore how tunes and dances migrated across many aspects of composition and performance in Europe during the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries. Debus will begin the performance by demonstrating a chaconne theme that can be found in compositions by Antonio Bertali, Tarquinio Merula, and Claudio Monteverdi. A more contemporary perspective will be provided by “Diaries of the Early Worm” by the contemporary British composer Gareth Moorcraft. Other composers from the earlier centuries whose music will be performed will be Johann Sebastian Bach, John Schop, Georg Philipp Telemann, and Pierre-Francisque Carroubel.
This performance will take place tomorrow, Saturday, April 24, beginning at noon (Pacific time). There will be no fee for admission, but reservations are required. SHCS has set up an event page for making reservations, along with several other useful hyperlinks, including program notes. Once the reservation has been processed, a hyperlink for viewing the performance will be made available and will be valid for additional visits until the end of the day of Saturday, May 1.
