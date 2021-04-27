Earplay: Next Month’s First Mondays Concert

Mary Chun conducting the other Earplayers in the world premiere performance of Linda Bouchard’s “Second Survival” (screen shot from the video of the performance)
For the next installment in its First Mondays series of streamed video performances, Earplay will present Linda Bouchard’s “Second Survival.” Earplay performed the world premiere performance of this composition, which was written under a commission by the Fromm Music Foundation. The score is a revised version of “Systematic Survival,” which Bouchard composed in 2009. This will be an “all hands” presentation involving all seven of the Earplayers. Bouchard’s composition is scored for alto flute (Tod Brody), bass clarinet (Peter Josheff), violin (Terrie Baune), viola (Ellen Ruth Rose), cello (Thalia Moore), and prepared piano (Brenda Tom). The ensemble will be conducted by Mary Chun. The video footage will also include a recent dialogue that Bouchard had with the Earplayers.
This program will begin at 7 p.m. on the first Monday of next month, May 3. The YouTube Web page for the performance has already been created. The video was recorded by Kirby Castro on March 20, 2017 during a performance that took place at the ODC Theatre. David Ogilvy took care of audio capture. There will be no charge for admission to either the performance or the subsequent dialogue videos.
