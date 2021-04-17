Pocket Opera’s Mini Concert Series Continues

Poster for the event being announced (courtesy of Pocket Opera)
Tomorrow will be the date for the second of the three recitals in the current 3-Song Mini Concert Series presented by Pocket Opera, which has now been given the name PocketWatch. The vocalist will be soprano Marcelle Dronkers, whose contributions to Pocket Opera have involved a variety of roles in the operas of George Frideric Handel. It is thus appropriate that the “three songs” she has selected will be arias from three of Handel’s operas, Agrippina (HWV 6), Alcina (HWV 34), and Rinaldo (HWV 7). Dronkers will be accompanied at the piano by Jefferson Packer. Appropriately enough, the program is entitled Handel, with Care.
Like past recitals, this performance will be available for streaming tomorrow, Sunday, April 18, at 3 p.m. It can be viewed through both YouTube and Facebook. The concert will be followed by a Live talkback hosted by Artistic Director Nicolas A. Garcia.
